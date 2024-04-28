Search
International Food Festival bringing flavors of the world to Castleton

2nd semi annual International Food Festival

by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for some flavors from around the world? The International Food Festival is happening at Saraga in Castleton through Sunday. 

It’s the second semiannual International Food Festival with foods on display from around the world. 

Brad Nam, the general manager of Saraga, says the festival is a highly anticipated event for many. “People are waiting, and a lot of vendors even call us, asking ‘when is the festival, we want to be a part of it,’” he said.  

Nam said 26 vendors will be at the festival on Sunday. He says many of day one’s attendees enjoyed the food options. “We have pretty much anything from the world – Asia, Africa, from Europe, this is the place where you can taste good all around the world in one spot.” 

Nam said Saturday’s attendance reached more than 3,000 people, and people can expect more good food, culture, and performances from Sunday’s activities.

“There will be nonstop performances throughout the festival you can test out the beer and wine garden, too,” Nam said.

The festival takes place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information can be found here.  

