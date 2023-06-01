IU’s Memorial Stadium adding field-level suites for 2023 football season

IU's Memorial Stadium will feature eight field-level premium suites on the stadium's south end, immediately behind the end zone, Indiana University announced Thursday. (Provided Photo/IU Athletics)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU football fans will soon have another way to watch the Hoosiers in action.

Beginning this fall, Memorial Stadium will feature eight field-level premium suites on the stadium’s south end, immediately behind the end zone, Indiana University announced Thursday.

Each suite will include spacious sectional seating, a mounted big-screen TV on the awning, a drink rail with seats facing the field, and a personal suite attendant.

For those pre- and mid-game munchies, fans can fill a plate at an all-you-can-eat hospitality buffet and grab a can of beer or glass of wine.

Each suite costs $20,000 per season and includes 16 tickets to each IU home game, beginning with the Sept. 2 season opener against Ohio State. Pricing for a single-game suite is yet to be determined.

The new premium suites are the result of a partnership between IU Athletics and REVELXP, which works with sports and entertainment brands to offer fans an elevated gameday experience.

