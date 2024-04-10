Kid-ing with Kayla: Which toys should you keep or toss in a move?

Kid-ing with Kayla: We are in the process of moving into a new home and that means deciding whether we take certain toys, donate, or sell them.

Obviously, my son isn’t too excited to get rid of any of his toys but I do feel like we need to downsize the number of things we take into our new house.

Here are the things I’d like to see get “mysteriously lost” in the move

Slime

Toys you can get at an arcade like a slinky, bouncy ball, spider rings and parachute men

Stuffed animals without sentimental meaning

Ball pit (it’s so messy and annoying but my son loves it so I’ll probably keep it)

Costumes with the complicated finger gloves

Any toys with broken or missing pieces

Which of your child’s toys would you keep or get rid of in a move? Weigh in on Facebook!