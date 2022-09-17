News

La Plaza’s ‘FIESTA Indianapolis’ returns to Lugar Plaza today, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People gathered on Monument Circle Friday night to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and watch the AES building light up as a Mexican flag.

On Saturday, people are going downtown again for FIESTA Indianapolis. This is the 41st year for the celebration.

It’s a chance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with thousands of people downtown.

Event organizers say there will be music, dancing, all kinds of delicious food, family activities, and health and wellness service booths. There will be more than 40 booths and half a dozen musical performances.

The event is free. It starts at noon and runs until 8 p.m.

FIESTA Indianapolis is La Plaza’s largest fundraiser. It allows the organization to continue to provide different services like food access and health care to its growing client base. La Plaza also provides educational programming for youth with the goal of helping them succeed in school, go on to college, and explore careers.

“It’s all about giving back to the community and making sure everyone has a chance to have their heritage on the spotlight,” the manager of access programs at La Plaza, Cesar Jones, said.

“We’re just really exciting for people to have a fun family-friendly event that they can enjoy,” the director of workforce development at La Plaza, Mariana Lopez-Owens, said.