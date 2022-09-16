Local

La Plaza’s ‘FIESTA Indianapolis’ to celebrate Hispanic heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, La Plaza is hosting the 41st annual FIESTA Indianapolis on Saturday at the Richard G. Lugar Plaza.

Thousands of people come out yearly to enjoy music, dancing, food trucks, children’s activities, and health and wellness service booths. At least 15,000 people are expected at this year’s event.

Dulce Vega, senior director of development for La Plaza, says Hispanic Heritage Month is an excellent time to celebrate Latino culture with the community and recognize the contributions of Latino people to Indianapolis.

“We have this amazing festival to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” Vega said. “We have many activities. We have many performances on our stage. We have Venezuelan music and Colombian music. We have other groups. This is a great collaboration between the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and the city of Indianapolis. La Plaza is very proud to have this 41stAnniversary of FIESTA Indianapolis. Please join us!”

La Plaza is the longest-standing Latino nonprofit in central Indiana. The organization serves the Latino community through educational programming for youth with the goal to help them succeed in school, go on to college, and explore careers.

FIESTA Indianapolis is free, starts at noon, and runs until 8 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month started on Thursday and ends on October 15.