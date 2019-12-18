Lafayette police seek help to find suspect in armed robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a suspect in an armed robbery early Wednesday at a liquor store.

Lafayette Police Department received a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at Clark Liquors, 250 S. Fourth St.

The clerk told police that a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk was not injured. The suspect was described as being 5-feet-4 to 5-feet-8 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, said a news release from Lt. Matt Gard.

Police shared images of the suspect from the store surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or anonymously at the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

(Photo Provided/Lafayette, Indiana, Police Department)