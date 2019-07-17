Best Wedding Gifts 2019: What Couples Want

Did you know? According to recent census data, more couples are living together before they get married, which means they already have all of the typical wedding gift items!

That means that instead of another spatula, check out their registry to see what they want, and expect to get something less practical and more fun!

Fashion Mall at Keystone’s Danielle Parker, the Mall’s Director of Marketing walks us through some of the most popular wedding gifts for couples who may already have your go-to gifting item.

Things to Consider:

• Ditch the practical and get something fun or something of a higher quality than a basic or entry-level product.

• Cater your gifts to the couples who will be receiving it

• Theming your gifts will help you make an easy, fun gift

• When in doubt, ask a registry and wedding gifting expert at Paper Source, Williams Sonoma and Crate and Barrell at the Fashion Mall at Keystone

Items:

Crate & Barrel

• These items are some of their most popular for 2019 Bridal Registries.

• The theme here is staple items for the bar or cocktail hour.

• To start it off is their Bash Beverage Tub in graphite. The sleek graphite finish adds a modern rustic look to the hand-hammered aluminum beverage tub. Also available in silver and gold.

• Now for what’s inside, we have a Canada Glencairn Whiskey Glass, a Moscow Mule Mug that is actually stainless steel in a copper finish, a Crate and Barrel exclusive 24 oz Wheat Beer Glass and lastly a Cyrus 13 oz. Double Old-Fashioned Glass textured at the base with organic stipples. Even better, each drinkware piece is under $20!

• Then we have the Cocktail Accessories must haves. Here we have a cocktail mixing glass, Fenton Graphite Cocktail Shaker, Peak Sphere Ice Tray (ice molds), Graham Hammered Metal Muddler, Graham Metal Ice Tongs, Graham Hammered Metal Springed Strainer, Copper Bar Spoon with Muddler, Set of 4 Cole Coasters with chalk (fun to write on), Slate 12″x5.5″ Cheese Board with chalk (perfect to label featured selections) and lastly a Black Nickel Soft Cheese Knife.

• All items range from $8.95 to 89.95 for the Bash Beverage Tub.

William’s Sonoma

• A true kitchen staple but one of real quality is the All-Clad d5 Nonstick Polished Stainless-Steel Fry Pan Set.

• It’s ideal for searing and pan frying everything from eggs to meat. Perks include a non-stick coating and heat resistant handles.

• Next is the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender. It is in a sleek stainless-Steel. This blender is becoming super popular for newlyweds! It is great for making hot soups for fall, dips and spreads and frozen desserts. Even better, it cleans itself! Plus, it comes with Simply Blending, hardcover recipe book from the Vitamix culinary team.

• Specializing in cast-iron cookwear, we have the Le Creuset Signature brand Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven in the new color “persimmon” for fall! Optimized for steady, even heat. Le Creuset’s improved enamel interior resists staining, dulling and wear and tear.

• Items range from $150-$600.

Papersource

• If you’re looking for a fabulous wedding gift, Papersource has some great ideas! Here we have monogrammed stemless wineglasses. Then say “cheers” with a set of two stemless champagne flutes. Next we have a Corkcicle Air that you can chill, aerate, and pour your favorite wines, plus some fun Rosé All Day gummies from Sugarfina that are a great addition to any gift! All these items range from $10-$30.

• Papersource can also wrap up your gifts with all the trimmings.

• And don’t forget to stop in for balloon bouquets … shower and bachelorette party supplies … bridesmaid and groom gifts. Plus, “day of” products like cocktail napkins, coasters, programs, menus, and more.

• Let Paper Source Indianapolis help you plan your perfect “ever after” with custom wedding invitations.

• Exclusively for our viewers: Mention this segment and the coupon code PSINDY15 to receive a 15% discount on your custom wedding invitation order.

