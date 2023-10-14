1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead and two others suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County Friday night.

At 7:55 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Edinburgh Police Department responded to a report of a crash on US 31 at Orchard Lane. Initial reports stated multiple vehicles were involved and several people were injured.

When law enforcement and firefighters arrived on the scene, they located a person in one of the vehicles. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said there was a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was involved in the crash, with no one injured. There was a secondary crash where another car hit the trailer that had been involved in the initial crash and was still across the roadway.

Two occupants from that vehicle were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the roadway is still closed and the crash is still under investigation. Investigators will release the identity of the dead person after the investigation is complete and notifications have been made.

This is the second fatal multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County this week. A man died and two others suffered injuries after a crash in Greenwood Wednesday night.