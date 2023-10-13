1 dead, 2 injured in Johnson County crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnson County deputies responded to a vehicle crash with serious injuries Wednesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the crash at 7:02 p.m. in the 700 block of north Five Points Road, half a mile south of County Line Road in rural Greenwood. Deputies and fire personnel found three injured and extracted them from their vehicles.

All three injured were transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

One of the drivers, Sukhwinder Singh, 42, of Indianapolis, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they died. The driver in the second vehicle was identified as Juan Gayton. Gayton’s age was not provided by the police.

The third person involved crash has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the road remained closed as of Friday morning. Johnson County Sherriff’s Office reports that there’s no initial suspicion of intoxication and will update with any necessary information.