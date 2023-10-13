Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dead, 2 injured in Johnson County crash

Johnson County crash (photo credit/ Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnson County deputies responded to a vehicle crash with serious injuries Wednesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the crash at 7:02 p.m. in the 700 block of north Five Points Road, half a mile south of County Line Road in rural Greenwood. Deputies and fire personnel found three injured and extracted them from their vehicles.

All three injured were transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

One of the drivers, Sukhwinder Singh, 42, of Indianapolis, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they died. The driver in the second vehicle was identified as Juan Gayton. Gayton’s age was not provided by the police.

The third person involved crash has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the road remained closed as of Friday morning. Johnson County Sherriff’s Office reports that there’s no initial suspicion of intoxication and will update with any necessary information.

Johnson County crash (photo credit/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
Johnson County crash (photo credit/Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Behind the Bricks: Last-ever tour...
Behind the Bricks /
GOP leadership crisis deepens as...
Political News /
Trump loses first of several...
Political News /
University of Notre Dame president...
Education /
Americans are becoming more worried...
National News /
$950K lakehouse in Fishers just...
News /
Diaper and wipes drive to...
Local News /
Psyche mission will launch as...
National News /