1 dead in crash on city’s southwest side

Police responded on Oct. 31, 2020, to a fatal crash at Lynhurst Drive and Southern Avenue on the city's southwest side. (WISH Photo/Tylor Brummett)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Saturday crash on the city’s southwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of South Lynhurst Drive and West Southern Avenue around 6:12 p.m. Saturday on a report of a personal injury accident with motorcycle.

Officer William Young with IMPD Public Affairs confirmed a person had died in the crash but did not provide any details about the circumstances of the crash, the number of vehicles involved, any other injuries reported or the identity of the person who died.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.