13 Indiana counties including Tipton, Putnam remain under travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had 13 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Thursday morning.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 6:40 a.m. Thursday, the 13 counties were in the “yellow” category. Most of the counties with travel advisories were in southern Indiana.