2 Indy Parks pools to stay open through Labor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As students in Marion County go back to school, Indy Parks and Recreation soon will shut down all but two of its pools for the season.

The season ends either Sunday or Aug. 4 at individual city pools.

The pools at Frederick Douglass and Garfield parks will stay open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends through Sept. 1 and on Labor Day, Sept. 2. The extended season starts Aug. 3 at the Frederick Douglass pool and Aug. 11 at the Garfield pool.

Indy Parks keeps a complete list of pools and their hours online.