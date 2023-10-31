2 semi drivers die in head-on crash and ‘explosion’ near Lebanon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two truck drivers died Monday night after their semitrailers crashed head-on and caught fire west of Lebanon.

At 8:10 p.m., Boone County sheriff’s deputies were called to a “semi explosion” in the area of County Road 700 West and State Road 32. That’s just outside Western Boone Jr.-Sr. High School, about eight miles west of Lebanon.

“Upon arrival, deputies located two semis involved in a head-on collision on fire. On-scene fire departments put out the fire and both drivers of each tractor-trailer were found to be deceased,” Detective Morganne T. Carpenter said in a release.

The names of the drivers will not be released until their families have been notified.

The sheriff’s department is still looking into the cause of the crash.

State Road 32 reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday after more than 10 hours of investigation and cleanup, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8.