2 seriously hurt in crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Friday morning crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis sent two people to the hospital, police said.

Just after 7 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of 86th Street and Payne Road, just west of Michigan Road.

Both drivers received serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment and blood draws, officers at the scene told News 8.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

IMPD expects 86th Street to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. for investigation and cleanup.

