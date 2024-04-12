2024 Symphony on the Prairie lineup features disco, soul, and classic rock

A crowd enjoys a performance at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mark your calendars for summer fun at Kroger Symphony on the Prairie!

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on Friday announced a spectacular lineup for the 2024 season that includes the legendary Star-Spangled Symphony, orchestral tributes to Queen and Led Zeppelin, plus favorites from the songbooks of ABBA, the Beatles, Taylor Swift, Tina Turner, and more.

Tickets for all Symphony on the Prairie events will go on sale Tuesday, April 23.

The concert series begins on June 28 and will run through Labor Day weekend at Conner Prairie Amphitheater in Fishers.

Season highlights include 11 performances by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Join the ISO for a unique musical journey through the classic rock pantheon, booty-shaking disco grooves, soulful sensations, time-honored traditions, and the best of legendary film composer John Williams!

Scroll down for the complete Symphony on the Prairie lineup.

Ticket information

Tickets will be available on the ISO’s website beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Tickets may also be purchased at most central Indiana Kroger stores, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office at 45 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, or by calling the Box Office at 317-639-4300.

Purchase tickets to three or more concerts and automatically automatically receive a 10% discount. No code required.

Attendees must have tickets (mobile or hard copy) to enter each performance. Children two years old and under do not need a ticket.

2024 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie schedule

*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

June

Friday, June 28: The Music of Queen with Windborne , led by conductor Martin Herman.

, led by conductor Martin Herman. *Saturday, June 29: The Music of Led Zeppelin with Windborne, led by conductor Brent Havens.

July

*July 3-5: Star-Spangled Symphony featuring Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue . With fireworks and patriotic tributes honoring our nation’s founding.

. With fireworks and patriotic tributes honoring our nation’s founding. *July 12-13: Disco Fever! With Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

*July 19-20: The Best of John Williams with Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly.

*July 26-27: She’s Got Soul with Capathia Jenkins.

August

Aug. 2: Evil Woman: The American ELO

Aug. 3: A1A: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

Aug. 9: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Aug. 10: Yächtley Crëw with Rock E Bassoon

Aug. 16: Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

Aug. 17: Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience

Aug. 23: Free Fallin: The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Aug. 24: Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

Aug. 30: Proud Tina: Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Aug. 31: Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night unless otherwise noted.

For more information on any Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra indoor or outdoor presentation, contact the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office at (317) 639-4300 or online at IndianapolisSymphony.org.