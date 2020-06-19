33-year-old Kokomo man killed in head-on crash in Tipton County

SHARPSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Sharpsville early Friday morning, Indiana State Police say.

According to ISP, the crash happened on U.S. 31 near Tipton County Road 300 North. That’s near the town of Sharpsville in Tipton County.

When officers arrived to the scene, they learned a head-on crash involving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2009 Kia Optima had occurred. The driver of the Kia, Corey Taylor, 33, of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Anthony Jackson, 50, of Benton Harbor, Mich., was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital via medical helicopter in unknown condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.