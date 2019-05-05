Local News

4 survive fiery plane crash in Marion

Posted: May 05, 2019 07:38 PM EDT

Updated: May 05, 2019 07:42 PM EDT

MARION, Ind. (WISH) -- Four people survived a plane crash Sunday afternoon in Marion, according to officials at the scene. 

Witnesses at the scene told News 8 the plane, which crashed around 5:15 pm. at the Marion Municipal Airport, caught on fire at some point. 

There were four people onboard. 

The cause of the crash was still under investigation on Sunday night.

The plane crash in Marion was the second plane crash reported on Sunday in central Indiana. 

Early Sunday morning a plane crashed in Anderson, seriously injuring its pilot. 

