60 Indy Snow Force drivers hitting the streets ahead of winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Indy Snow Force drivers will head out Tuesday night to pre-treat city streets ahead of winter’s next blast.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it will have 60 trucks and more than 100 team members working 12-hour shifts starting at 11 p.m.

Indy residents can track the team’s progress in real-time using the Indy Snow Force Viewer Map, which will be activated as soon as crews start hitting the road.

“This map will show where roads along standard routes have been recently plowed or treated with salt,” Indy DPW said in a statement.

Drivers who have to be on the road in snowy conditions should drive slowly and carefully, especially on bridges, overpasses, and other locations known to get slippery, and give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination.

Indy DPW also has several trips for sharing the road with snow trucks: