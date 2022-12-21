Local

Tips for driving in winter weather

With a winter storm headed toward Indiana right before Christmas, many Hoosiers could find themselves on the road as wind, snow, and freezing temperatures arrive late in the day Thursday.

For anyone who must travel during the storm, here’s what you need to know, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The basics

The safest place to be during a winter storm is at home — but some people will hit the road anyway.

Slow down

People should increase their following distance on the road so that they have plenty of time to stop for the vehicle ahead of them

Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside the truck

What to do in an emergency

Stay focused on yourself and your passengers

Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on

Make sure to keep the exhaust pipe clear of any snow and run the car sporadically, this will avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Tires

Inspect tires at least once a month and before long road trips

Do not inflate tires to the pressure listed on the tire itself, that number is the maximum pressure the tire can hold, not the recommended pressure for the the vehicle

Car seats

Parents typically dress children in winter coats for the cold weather, this can interfere with the car seat’s harness

Choose thin warm layers and place blankets or coats around the child

Before you go