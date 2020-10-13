68-year-old Franklin woman, 75-year-old Greenwood woman die in US 31 crash

(Photo Provided/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old woman from Franklin and a 75-year-old woman from Greenwood died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 31 in southeastern Johnson County.

Rita J. Britton and Vicki J. Alexander died at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the crash about 500 feet north of the U.S. 31 intersection at South County Road 550 East. That’s about 2 miles northwest of Edinburgh.

Britton was driving a gray, four-door 1990 Ford Probe GL. She was ejected from the car. Alexander was a passenger in the car, and was initially listed in serious condition at the hospital after the crash.

A witness told the deputies that he was driving south and approaching the U.S. 31 intersection when a car in the fast lane began swerving across the yellow line several times. The witness said the car then appeared to overcorrect, slid across two lanes of travel and hit a ditch at a high rate of speed. The impact threw a person from the car, the witness said.

Another witness described the crash in the same manner, but estimated the vehicle was traveling about 90 mph when it passed.