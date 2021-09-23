Local

911 calls fail in large part of Indiana, AT&T advises agencies

(WISH) — AT&T advised local emergency agencies on Thursday afternoon that 911 calling was down in a large area of Indiana, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jason Abel, 911 executive director in Shelby County, said in an email, “Calls are not routing properly so please be patient as we work with AT&T to determine the cause of the issues and get it resolved.”

Text-to-911 remained operational, according to several agencies.

Other counties reporting issues via social media included Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison and Shelby, all areas surrounding Indianapolis.

Kaegan Stogsdill, the public awareness specialist for Hamilton County Public Safety Communications, said by email about 5:20 p.m. Thursday that its 911 service is back up and running after being down “for a short period of time,” but the agency was “still working to get everything running at 100 percent.

Boone County said about 5:30 p.m. that it’s 911 service was “now fully functional.”

Johnson County called News 8 about 5:50 p.m. to say its 911 service was restored.

AT&T did not immediately respond to an email from News 8 to confirm what happened.

Shelby County had at least the second outage of this month, On Sept. 16, Shelby County 911 reported its service from AT&T had failed for landline phones.

Capt. Mitch Gore of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 system was unaffected. However, the Marion County system does not include emergency services for Lawrence or Speedway.

During the outage, some places asked people to call alternate phone numbers or send email.