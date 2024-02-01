ACLU of Indiana sues Henry County Jail officials for misconduct and harassment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Wednesday in federal court filed a lawsuit on behalf of a former jail inmate against several Henry County Jail officials for misconduct and harassment.

Stacy Smith was placed in the Henry County Jail following an acute mental health crisis. After holding her for days in the Jail’s restraint chair, officers forced Smith to strip and remove her used tampon in front of the security camera within the cell and then used the camera to capture images of Smith’s genitals. Officers shared those images with staff and other individuals incarcerated in the facility and continually harassed Smith about the images.

Officers tormented Smith by encouraging and offering to pay another officer to tase Smith while she laid in the cell in an unprovoked attack.

“The circumstances and conditions in which Ms. Smith suffered in the Henry County Jail were grossly inappropriate, particularly given the mental health crisis which led to her confinement,” said Stevie Pactor, an attorney with ACLU of Indiana. “The actions against Ms. Smith by jail officials were unprovoked, humiliating, and caused severe psychological pain.”