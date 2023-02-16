Local

Anderson church to celebrate food pantry

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson church is stepping up in a big way to fight against the food shortage issue in the center of Madison County.

The Hands of Jesus Missional Food Pantry is a Ministry of Tabernaculo Adoracion Familiar Alpha Church located at 522 E. St. in Anderson.

The Church will celebrate the food pantry on February 19 at 3 p.m. Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will open the event with his remarks. The leadership team of the Second Harvest Food Bank, one of the partners of the missional food pantry, is also invited to the celebration.

The food pantry is planning to serve many families with healthy food and personal hygiene product. The Hands of Jesus Missional Food Pantry is preparing to launch the regular operations of the pantry within the next few weeks.

For more information about the missional food pantry, please contact Pastor Dorama Azocar de Parra at taf.alphachurch@gmail.com or call 317-701-6477.