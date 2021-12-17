Local

AO1 Foundation: Helping, uplifting others in the community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When Colts QB Carson Wentz moved to town, he brought with him his AO1 Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, the AO1 Foundation is committed to “uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people.

Friday morning on Daybreak, we highlighted the work the foundation is doing and the opportunities they provide to help others.

Members of the organization were on Daybreak and talked about their work, ways to get involved and what the work is important to them.

To learn more about the AO1 Foundation and to get involved, click here. To donate, click here.

