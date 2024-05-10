Baby rhino Xola cools off at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the summer weather moves in, animals are finding ways to stay cool.

The Indianapolis Zoo this week posted a video on social media of baby rhinoceros Xola rolling around in mud.

“Unlike some large African mammals, like hippos & elephants, white rhinos can’t swim. Instead, they cool off by laying in mud & shallow water,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Xola was born early on the morning of Feb. 11 — Super Bowl Sunday — to 19-year-old mom Zenzele. She was the first live birth of a rhino calf at the zoo.

She is Zenzele’s seventh calf, weighing over 300 pounds at birth.

Zola made her public debut in April when she joined mom Zenzele in their outdoor enclosure.

