Celebrate Carb Day everyday with local bakeries

As the Indianapolis 500 approaches, fans gear up for the beloved Carburetion Day festivities. The name has since been shortened to Carb Day by fans. For some carb lovers like the author of this post, that name prompts cravings for all things carb-loaded. To indulge these cravings, local bakeries offer an array of freshly baked goods—perfect for soaking up the suds. Here’s a guide to some top spots to satisfy your carb cravings this Carb Day.

Amelia’s Bread

Founded in the early 2010s by Tom Battista, Amelia’s Bread aims to supply Indianapolis with fresh hearth-baked loaves. The bakery has expanded from its original Holy Rosary location to Windsor Park and a new outpost at the Stutz Building. Bakers start at 4 a.m., creating European-inspired sourdough, semolina, focaccia, and baguettes. Visit their storefronts or enjoy their bread at Bluebeard, their sister restaurant.

Locations: 653 Virginia Ave., 1637 Nowland Ave., 1060 N. Capitol Ave.

Phone: 317-686-1583

BreadWorks at Broad Ripple

This bakery, which opened in 2022, occupies the former Locally Grown Gardens space in SoBro. It offers a range of bread and sweet treats, perfect for those passing by on the Monon Trail. The menu includes muffins, donuts, pastries, baguettes, and sourdough, along with a selection of breakfast and lunch items such as lobster BLTs and avocado toast.

Location: 1050 E. 54th St.

Phone: 317-756-9224

Cornerstone Bread Company

Located downtown, Cornerstone Bread Company produces around 130 bread varieties for restaurants and food services, incorporating ingredients like butter, honey, and olive oil. The bakery collaborates with chefs to create custom bread, such as doner bread for Turkish kebabs. Products are also available to the public through Market Wagon, including cinnamon loaf, pretzel buns, and sourdough.

Phone: 317-897-9671

Leviathan Bakehouse

Opened in July 2020 in Chatham Arch, Leviathan Bakehouse offers organic breads made with natural leavening techniques and locally sourced grains. The bakery successfully navigated the pandemic, thanks to its commitment to quality and unique fermentation cultures.

Location: 1101 N. College Ave.

Phone: 317-493-1879

Bagel Fair

Family-run for two generations, Bagel Fair has been using the same New York-style bagel recipe for over 100 years. Known for their burnished, blistered bagels, they offer a variety of flavors, including a special bialy available on Sundays.

Location: 1300 E. 86th St.

Phone: 317-846-0950

Hours: Mon–Sat 7 a.m.–2 p.m., Sun 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sidedoor Bagel

Opened on Christmas Eve 2021, Sidedoor Bagel is run by Josh Greeson, who honed his skills at Amelia’s. The bakery offers sourdough bagels made with locally grown, organic flour. Flavors change daily, so check the online menu before visiting.

Location: 1103 E. 10th St.

Hours: Tue–Fri 7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sat 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Shapiro’s Delicatessen

Family-run for four generations, Shapiro’s offers bagels that are larger and softer than their East Coast counterparts. Known for their marble rye bagels, Shapiro’s has been a staple in Indianapolis since 1905.

Location: 808 S. Meridian St.

Phone: 317-631-4041

Hours: Mon–Fri 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m., Sat–Sun 9 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Carb Day by exploring these local bakeries and enjoying their diverse offerings. For more Month of May content, visit wishtv.com/may.