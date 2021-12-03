Local

BBB warns of fake websites during holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More holidays shoppers are turning to online shopping because of the pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana said it’s now peak season for fake websites.

In 2020, the BBB said fake websites were the number one scam.

“You can spot a fake website. Look at the URL for the letters ‘https.’ The ‘s’ is important. That means it’s registered,” said Tim Maniscalo, president of BBB of Central Indiana.

He, also, explained to look for awkward English.

“Most of these websites originate outside of the country. These people are not familiar with English so they’ll say and write things in an awkward way,” said Maniscalo.

The BBB website has a list of confirmed fake websites on its Scam Tracker.