Be the first to see the cheese sculpture at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You could be the first to see the unveiling of the traditional cheese sculpture at the Indiana State Fair.

This year’s sculpture honors the Hoosier state’s storied basketball heritage, and depicts Buttercup, the mascot of the American Dairy Association Indiana Inc., slam dunking a cow patterned basketball.

“It’s 1,400 pounds of cheese,” Nancy Baker, the sculptor, said. She is a high school art teacher from the Baltimore area.

Baker has appeared on The Food Network’s Halloween Wars, Disney+ Foodtastic, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

Baker and her team filled in for Sarah “The Cheese Lady” Kaufmann who was unable to attend this year’s fair.

The cheese used in this year’s creation includes 640 pounds of mild or medium cheddar, three 40 pounds blocks of white cheddar, and eight 40 pound blocks of yellow cheddar.

You can see the cheese sculpture unveiling at 12 p.m. Wednesday at The Mercantile building.