Local

Beech Grove holds vigil for FedEx shooting victims

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The Beech Grove community spent Sunday evening honoring the eight people killed in the FedEx mass shooting on Thursday night.

It was hosted the by Mayor Dennis Buckley and his faith-based roundtable on the steps of City Hall. One of the victims, Samaria Blackwell, was homeschooled in Beech Grove..

Buckley said he knew the Blackwell family for years and that Samaria was a caring person.

“She was one of our bright young citizens who has been called home, and I’m never going to question why,” Buckley said.

The vigil was one of several across central Indiana and around the nation on Sunday.