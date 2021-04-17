Local

FedEx shooting victims honored at vigil, remembered by family, friends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, friends and community leaders met Saturday night at Krannert Park for a vigil to honor the eight people shot and killed Thursday night at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke, as did IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police on Friday night identified the victims who died in the shooting:

Matthew R. Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Karli Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

Here’s how the victims are being remembered:

John Steve Weisert, husband of nearly 50 years

On Friday afternoon, Carol Weisert was still looking for her husband, Steve.

Later that day she learned he died in the shooting.

John Weisert, who went by Steve, according to his wife. (Provided Photo/Carol Weisert)

Carol Weisert spoke to News 8 as she waited at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport with dozens of others who awaited news about their own family members after a 19-year-old, former FedEx employee fatally shot eight people and injured others before shooting himself late Thursday night.

“My hope is that he’s alive. You know, even if he’s injured, at least he’s alive. I can nurse him back to him back to health,” Weisert said.

Her husband, John Steve Weisert, had been working as a bag handler at FedEx for four years. The pair has been married nearly 50 years, and her hope was that they’d reach that milestone.

“When it first happened and they called and said that it was a shooting — just fear, just chills down my spine,” Weisert said.

Many who waited with Weisert are part of the Indianapolis Sikh community, as were four of the eight people who died in the shooting, the Sikh Coalition said.

Amarjeet Kaur Johal, beloved grandmother

Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66, is a grandmother; her grandchildren called her Naniji. She is one of multiple people in her family who worked at this specific facility. One of her grandchildren said his uncle was at the facility during the shooting, hiding under a table from the gunman. The person next to him was hit with one of the bullets and fell to the ground. His uncle narrowly escaped. Leaders in the Sikh community say this loss is devastating to the entire community.

“They are still in the grieving process, and that’s very difficult,” said Maninder Walia.

Amarjeet Kaur Johal (Provided Photo/family member)

Sihk community representatives told News 8 that roughly 90% of the employees at this FedEx are Sikh. They say that’s because it’s easy to get a job and the language barrier isn’t as wide. With the tightknit Sikh population continuing to grow in Indianapolis this tragedy is impacting everyone.

“There are families that are waiting for their loved ones inside because they have no clue what’s going on,” Walia said.

Gurinder Singh Khalsa, chairman of the Sikhs Political Action Committee, released this statement:

“This situation is very unfortunate and extremely heartbreaking. The loss from this devastating event is unfathomable and irrecoverable. One of the most upsetting things about this tragedy is that it is not an isolated event. Situations like these are becoming a part of everyday life as an American. We are the most powerful nation on the face of the earth, and have been founded on liberty and justice for all people. The issue of mass shootings has affected people from all walks of life, regardless of someone’s age, race, or social status. Whether these shootings are targeted — such as the mass shootings that took place in Atlanta against the Asian community — or random acts of hate, such as this horrible crime, they all have one similarity; they are becoming commonplace within our country that prides itself on tolerance and diversity. Our local, state, and federal elected officials are failing our people. They are in the position to save our people from these heinous crimes. They are in the position to keep people like you and I from becoming names on a victim list. If elected officials were to have the will and the intention, they are the ones who are in a position to put measures in place in order to protect our people. It is never too late to step up and choose country over party, or country over opinion. We need to think as one; regardless of nationality, race, creed, religion, or political beliefs. We the people need to begin to pressure our elected officials to begin to make the decisions that will keep you, I, our neighbors, our friends, and our families safe. I give my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this fatal event. I pray that these will be the last condolences I will have to give, but realistically I know that is not the case. Without action from our elected officials on all levels of government, this is something that will continue to tear apart our nation. The only time to act is now.” Gurinder Singh Khalsa, chairman of the Sikhs Political Action Committee

Karli Smith, 2020 graduate of Crispus Attucks High School

Indianapolis Public Schools released a statement about Karli Smith, 19, a 2020 graduate of Crispus Attucks High School.

“Indianapolis Public Schools is devastated to learn about the loss of Karli Smith by this latest round of gun violence. Karli was a longtime IPS student and graduate. She attended Daniel Webster School 46 through most of elementary and middle school, and Crispus Attucks and George Washington high schools. She graduated in 2020 from George Washington, where she was known as a hardworking and dedicated student. While at Crispus Attucks, she played on the softball team and was loved by her teammates and coaches. She also played basketball and volleyball during middle school at Daniel Webster. Administrators, teachers and classmates remember Karli for her sense of humor that often generated smiles and laughter. Karli was a bright light wherever she went. She will be dearly missed by all throughout IPS who knew and loved her.“ Indianapolis Public Schools

Samaria Blackwell, lifeguard at Indy Parks

Samaria Blackwell (Provided Photo/family member)

The parents of Samaria Blackwell, 19, released a statement thanking the community for their support.

“We are thankful for the outpouring of love and support for our family. We are also praying for the families of the other victims of this tragedy. As Samaria’s parents, we were blessed by the Lord to have such a fun-loving, caring daughter as the baby of our family. Being the baby, she looked up to her siblings Elijah, Levi, and Michaiah, who, along with her dog Jasper, will miss her immensely. Samaria was tenacious in everything she did, from playing basketball and soccer to being a lifeguard for Indy Parks. On the court or the soccer field, she had a tough game face, but that quickly turned to a smile outside of competition. Samaria loved people, especially those of advanced age. She always found time to invest in the older generation, whether it was by listening or serving. She spent many hours helping Memaw Sue, from mulching flower beds to setting up Christmas decorations. As an intelligent, straight A student, Samaria could have done anything she chose to put her mind to, and because she loved helping people, she dreamed of becoming a police officer. Although that dream has been cut short, we believe that right now she is rejoicing in heaven with her Savior. Philippians 1:6 says, “I am sure of this, that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion…” For Samaria, that work is completed and she is sitting with Jesus today. On this side of heaven we grieve, but not as those who have no hope, for we recognize Samaria’s life has only just begun.” Jeff and Tammi Blackwell

Indy Parks released a statement saying Blackwell was a dedicated lifeguard and Indy Parks team member.

“The entire Indy Parks team expresses heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Samaria Blackwell, who served with such grace and dedication as a lifeguard and fellow Indy Parks team member. We are saddened to learn of her death and remain grateful for her service at Garfield and Bethel Parks, and most recently, Indy Island Aquatic Center. She kept her colleagues laughing and easily made friends across the department. Samaria was a joy to work with, and her parks family will miss her dearly. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all of the FedEx shooting victims and their families, and hope together as a community, as a parks department, and as a city that we comfort and encourage each other during this time.” Indy Parks

Matthew Alexander, former Avon High School baseball player

Avon High School Athletics on Saturday honored Matthew Alexander, 32. Members of Alexander’s family and several of his former teammates attended the Avon Orioles’ game on Saturday.