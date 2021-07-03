Local

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site hosting Independence Day Social

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is inviting Hoosiers to experience July 4 as President Benjamin Harrison did.

It is hosting an Independence Day Social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can tour Harrison’s home, enjoy some ice cream and listen to live patriotic music.

The event is free, but reservations are requested. They can be made here.

Whitney Ball, the site’s event and marketing manager, stopped by Daybreak Saturday to preview the event.

Click on the video to watch the interview.

