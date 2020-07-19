‘Black and Brown Kids’ group marches downtown for change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Black & Brown Kids Youth Initiative is looking to spark change in Indianapolis.

The teen-run group held its first event on Saturday with a march to Monument Circle. They are looking to educate the younger generation.

They say they want to see economic stability in Black and brown communities.. More community outreach and police and education reform. They want people to know they have a say in today’s climate.

“Because I’m so young people obviously assume that I do not know what I’m speaking about because I haven’t experience the world. That is obviously not true being 17 and 18. I am Black, I am brown meaning that I’m affected by these adversaries just as much as anyone else is,” said Ajanae Walker, the founder of Black & Brown Kids.

The peaceful protest was through downtown and ended at the circle. The organization was founded by five teenagers who say they are trying to get their voices heard.