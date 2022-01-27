Local

Black civil rights exhibit to open at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A unique exhibit called No Compact of Silence at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will open to the public on Friday.

No Compact of Silence focuses on national and local black civil rights advocates in the Harrison era during President Benjamin Harrison’s term in office (1889-1893).

Prominent individuals who will be featured include Frederick Douglass, Ida B. Wells, William D. McCoy, Dolly Johnson and many more local and national advocates.

There will be an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday.

No Compact on Silence will be open during normal hours of operation through November 1.