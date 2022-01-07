Local

BMV to host virtual job fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will host a virtual job fair on Jan. 19 to highlight openings across the state.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 2p.m.-3 p.m.

Jobs available include:

Customer service representative (intermittent, part-time, full-time)

Team lead

Manager in training

Assistant branch manager

Branch manager

BMV leaders will use the job fair to discuss job opportunities in detail, as well as benefits and how to apply.

To register, click here.