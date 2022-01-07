BMV to host virtual job fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will host a virtual job fair on Jan. 19 to highlight openings across the state.
The job fair is scheduled to run from 2p.m.-3 p.m.
Jobs available include:
- Customer service representative (intermittent, part-time, full-time)
- Team lead
- Manager in training
- Assistant branch manager
- Branch manager
BMV leaders will use the job fair to discuss job opportunities in detail, as well as benefits and how to apply.
