Local

BMV to host virtual job fair

by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will host a virtual job fair on Jan. 19 to highlight openings across the state.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 2p.m.-3 p.m.

Jobs available include:

  • Customer service representative (intermittent, part-time, full-time)
  • Team lead
  • Manager in training
  • Assistant branch manager
  • Branch manager

BMV leaders will use the job fair to discuss job opportunities in detail, as well as benefits and how to apply.

To register, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bandaloop aerial dance company to perform during College Football Playoff

Entertainment /

27-year-old charged with double murder at east-side home

Crime Watch 8 /

Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

International /

Jackson-Davis scores 27, Indiana shuts down No. 13 OSU 67-51

College Basketball /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.