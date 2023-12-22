‘BMVJOKE,’ ‘DOMBAS,’ and ‘RIZZIN,’ make Indiana BMV’s list of rejected license plates

The end of the year is a time to reflect, refocus, and review some of the most ridiculous personalized license plate requests received by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. (Provided Photo/BMV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The end of the year is a time to reflect, refocus, and review some of the most ridiculous personalized license plate requests received by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

From “GOTA POO” to “S4UCED” and don’t forget “YA NASTY,” some of the plate picks were pretty…nasty, indeed. Topics ranged from political to profane and included just about everything in between.

Variations of “B00B1ES” seemed to be a popular choice, with “B00B1ES,” “8oo8135,” and “bo08s” among the many requests. It didn’t stop there, though — vanity plates that said “l1l*d1ck,” “lmpdik,” and “TNY PCKR” were also wanted.

Slang seemed to be in high demand, as Hoosiers hoped for plates that said “W1CH BCH,” “P1AYBOY” and “Badazs.”

Then there were insults such as “U DA HOE,” “LOUD MFR” and “YOUR2HI,” along with driving-themed phrases like “HLN AUSS” and “beerbus.”

For a reminder of what kinds of requests will be denied, the Indiana BMV follows these guidelines:

The BMV may refuse to issue a PLP containing a combination of letters or numbers, or both, if the following apply:

Carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency;

Would be misleading; or

The BMV otherwise considers improper for issuance.

If your PLP request is denied, you will receive a denial letter in the mail requiring you to select one of the following alternate license plate options:

Register a standard license plate of the same plate type you purchased with your initial PLP request. The PLP fee paid at time of reservation will be refunded to you.

Select an alternate PLP message. The PLP fee paid at time of reservation will be applied to your alternate PLP selection.

You may also appeal the BMV’s decision for your PLP request by one of the following methods:

Complete a Petition for Review online;

Mail your request; or

Personally appear at the Office of Administrative Law Proceedings located at 402 W. Washington Street Rm. W161, Indianapolis, IN 46204 to file a Petition for Review.

(You will need your denial letter to complete this request.)

The denial of the PLP will become final unless a written request for an administrative review is received by the BMV within 18 days after the date of the denial letter.

Scroll down to see the full list of rejected personalized license plates.

Note: Some of the items in this list may not be suitable for younger readers.

Here is the full rejection list for 2023: