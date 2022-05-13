Local

Boone County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new app

A still image showing a new smartphone app offered by the Boone County Sheriff's Office on May 13, 2022. (Provided Photo/BCSO)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — If you live in Boone County, you can get information from the sheriff’s office by simply downloading a smartphone app.

The app for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, announced Thursday by sheriff Mike Nielsen, allows users to check out job listings, contact the sheriff’s office, submit a tip, or make a public records request. There’s even a way to look up an inmate.

“Nearly everyone today has a smartphone, and this is just one more way that we can be proactive by making what the BCSO has to offer easily accessible to the citizens of Boone County,” Nielsen said.

The new app is available for both Android and iPhone.