Brickyard Weekend is back with IndyCar and NASCAR at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 31: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates by spraying champagne in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brickyard Weekend is back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers from IndyCar, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series will dominate the IMS road course on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“What I love about this weekend is that it’s the only place you can get NASCAR and IndyCar all at the same racetrack,” Doug Boles, IMS president, said on Daybreak Friday.

Many IndyCar fans will turn out to see if IndyCar points leader Alex Palou can stay in front of the competition. Palou won four out of the five races in May. He goes into the weekend with an 84-point lead over Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and a 126-point lead over six-time series champ Scott Dixon.

“(Palou) told me he’s focused on winning, not just worried about the championship. But I think a lot of the other drivers, Josef Newgarden in particular, have to win,” said Boles. “So there’s going to be a real urgency for the NTT IndyCar Series drivers to get to the front if they’re going to catch Palou in the championship.”

The race to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is nearing an end, and many drivers will be battling to secure their place in the postseason chase.

“On the Cup side, they’ve only got a few more races before they get into their playoffs. So, for a lot of drivers who haven’t won a race, it’s really important that they win,” Boles said. For some of those drivers that are really good on the road course, this is a great opportunity for them to solidify themselves in the playoffs.”

More than 100 drivers from all three series will compete at IMS this weekend.

Tickets for all three days of racing action can be purchased online or in-person at the IMS ticket office on 16th Street.

Friday’s general admission tickets cost $20. Ticket prices go up for Saturday and Sunday with a starting price of $40. Kids 15 and under can get in free with a paying adult.

“It’s going to be a smaller crowd than the 500, so I encourage people to come and bring their kids and enjoy the activities,” Boles said.

Race fans heading to IMS this weekend should arrive early, plan ahead, and allow plenty of time to get through security.

