Purdue University in Indianapolis to sponsor Ryan Preece’s car in Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University in Indianapolis is partnering with Stewart-Haas Racing for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The school will be the primary sponsor on Ryan Preece’s No. 41 car during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the IMS road course.

“Purdue University’s persistent pursuit of innovation aligns well with the objectives of Stewart-Haas Racing, making this weekend’s partnership an ideal opportunity to showcase Purdue University in Indianapolis and the world-class engineering, computer science and technology degrees we will offer there from the start,” R. Ethan Braden, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Purdue University and Purdue Global, said in a news release.

“We look forward to serving as the primary sponsor and cheering on Ryan Preece as he goes full throttle this weekend at Indy. The iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway is just a few miles from the Purdue University in Indianapolis campus and multiple downtown locations, including our space at High Alpha in the burgeoning Bottleworks District, where weʼll bring the full force of Purdue to our stateʼs capital city.”

Preece is hoping to take the No. 41 Purdue University in Indianapolis car to victory lane Sunday afternoon.

“It’s an honor to represent Purdue University in Indianapolis this weekend at the Brickyard,” Preece said. “Indy is filled with history and prestige, and competing there is truly special. To have the gold-and-black colors of the Boilermakers on my car just adds to that prestige, as I’ve come to understand Purdue’s own history at Indianapolis.

“I’m impressed by the program Purdue University has for students looking to make a career in motorsports. Creative, hard-working people can thrive in racing. Knowledge is power, and the more you know, the better you are. To be able to showcase Purdue’s comprehensive urban campus in Indianapolis makes me proud.”

This is Preece’s first full season with Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is currently 25th in the standings.

Last month, Purdue University in Indianapolis announced it joined forces with Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan in the SRX Series.

Purdue University in Indianapolis will officially launch in 2024.

Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. EDT.