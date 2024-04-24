Bridge work on State Road 144 in Morgan County to start in May

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge work on State Road 144 in Morgan County will cause the closure of one lane starting in May, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

INDOT contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to start its bridge rehabilitation project on SR 144 over the White River on or after Monday, May 6, a release said.

Construction will take place on SR 144 just west of I-69 near Waverly, with lanes being reduced to one over the White River using temporary traffic signals while work is in progress.

Work is expected to be completed by late November.

INDOT says the work is part of a $5.2 million contract awarded to E&B Paving in March. The contract includes five district bridge projects through Johnson and Morgan counties.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.