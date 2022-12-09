Local

Brittany Force talks Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing professionals from around the world have gathered in Indianapolis for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show that’s underway downtown.

Title winning drag racer, Brittney Force, joined News 8 Friday morning to discuss what to expect at the show, as well as her experiences as a drag racer!

“We had a great season with ten number one qualifiers, five event wins, and we hold the mile per hour record now. There’s this continual poll about halfway down the racetrack that continues to pull you and then you see the top end, you see the sandbox come up very quickly and that’s when you know it’s on a killer run,” Force said.

Please watch the video above for more. For more information about the Trade Show, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Las Posadas’ en Winterlights del museo Newfields destaca la cultura de los latinos

Latinx /

CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity

Medical /

IU Health otorga $1 millón al Instituto Latino de Indiana, amplía su alcance comunitario

Latinx /

Elon Musk ya no es la persona más rica del planeta, según Forbes

Latinx /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.