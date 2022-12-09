Local

Brittany Force talks Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing professionals from around the world have gathered in Indianapolis for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show that’s underway downtown.

Title winning drag racer, Brittney Force, joined News 8 Friday morning to discuss what to expect at the show, as well as her experiences as a drag racer!

“We had a great season with ten number one qualifiers, five event wins, and we hold the mile per hour record now. There’s this continual poll about halfway down the racetrack that continues to pull you and then you see the top end, you see the sandbox come up very quickly and that’s when you know it’s on a killer run,” Force said.

Please watch the video above for more. For more information about the Trade Show, click here.