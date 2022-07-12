Local

Broad Ripple IndyGo Red Line station closing Tuesday for improvements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple IndyGo Red Line station will close Tuesday so workers can do some safety upgrades.

During the closure, crews will install a rub rail at the station platform, IndyGo says. The rub rail is a protective barrier that allows the bus to pull up more snugly to the platform and allow for level boarding without damaging the bus.

IndyGo expects the closure to last for about two days.

Instead of boarding a bus at the Broad Ripple platform, riders will need to walk to the nearest station at 66th Street or Kessler Avenue.

Additional construction on Red Line stations along Capitol Avenue is expected to begin on July 19. Riders can expect delays and detours through late September, according to IndyGo.

IndyGo plans to provide temporary bus stops in locations where it is safe to do so.

The following Capitol Avenue Red Line stations will be improved over the next few months:

Statehouse Station

Vermont Station

9th Street Station

14th Street Station

IU Health Station

Visit the IndyGo website for specific, anticipated construction details for each station.

IndyGo