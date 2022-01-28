Local

Brownsburg hires economic development director as its town manager

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The governing council has hired a familiar face as the new Brownsburg town manager.

The Brownsburg Town Council selected Deb Cook, the town’s economic development director, for the job on Thursday, the council president announced Friday in a news release.

Cook has worked with the town government since 2020. She’s the first woman to hold the town manager job, the release said.

According to the town’s website, the town manager “manages daily operations and serves as the chief executive officer. Town facilities and operations include water and sewage treatment facilities, a street department, fleet maintenance garage, parks, and recreational facilities, fire and police, and administrative offices.”

Brownsburg has had co-managers — Assistant Town Manager Al Geans and Economic Development Director Debbie Cook — since the resignation of Jeff Eder on July 2. Eden served 26 months. Eden replaced town manager Grant Kleinhenz, who was fired by the council in August 2018.

Census records show Brownsburg grew from 21,285 people in 2010 to 28,973 in 2020.

News release