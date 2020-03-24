Caregivers’ health during coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Coronavirus cases continue to increase every day.

The elderly and those infected are being advised to stay home. But what effect does this have on caregivers and how can they remain safe during the outbreak?

WISH-TV’s medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis, D. Ed. was on Midday Tuesday.

She discussed how essential, stay-at-home caregivers can protect themselves from someone who is already infected or from an individual who may be unaware they have been infected.

Some of her suggestions include avoiding that person’s bedroom, their cough and sneeze. She also said that food, medication and other essentials should be left outside of that person’s bedroom.

