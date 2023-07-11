Carmel Christkindlmarkt unveils 2023 collectible mug design

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Mug collectors, get ready – the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2023 design for its iconic boot mug.

The staff shared pictures of the mug in a release Monday, revealing the mug’s new rosey exterior and dark red interior.

Along with the updated color, the mug will feature views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green, and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the market.

Market Master and Chief Executive Officer Maria Murphy says since the inaugural Christkindlmarkt in 2017, the mugs have become one of the market’s most popular items.

“They have become a beloved collectible for many families. The unique color this year is sure to be a perfect addition to an existing collection or the wonderful start of a new one,” Murphy said.

The mugs will be available for sale on-site at the market for $6. The Christkindlmarkt will be open from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24.