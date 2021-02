Carmel police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman.

According to the department, 23-year-old Devan Edmonds was last seen on Feb. 18 in Carmel with her family.

Edmonds is described as female who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, Edmonds was seen with her hair in an afro, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.