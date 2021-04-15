Local

CarmelFest returns with 2 nights of fireworks

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Carmel on Thursday announced plans for this year’s CarmelFest which will include two nights of fireworks.

The festivities will be held July 4 and 5.

According to city officials, the CarmelFest parade will take place on July 5 due to the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Sunday. The event will also have a new layout for festivities being held at two locations. Music will be at the Gazebo and an expanded adult and kid zone at Carter Green will allow visitors more space to maintain social distancing.

This year marks the first time the festival will have two nights of fireworks. On July 4, fireworks will be set off on the east and west sides of the city. On July 5, fireworks will be set off downtown.

Last year Carmel had three locations for fireworks in order to encourage social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. City officials decided to offer multiple fireworks locations this year after hearing positive feedback from 2020’s fireworks.

“Not only will this give fans of fireworks more opportunities to enjoy that tradition, we believe it will promote less congestion during the traditional downtown show,” said Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell in a press release sent to News 8.

The city will use Carter Green and areas around the Palladium to incorporate a second stage for music, vendor booths, kid’s games, and adult beverage booths.

“I am happy to see that we will return to the Gazebo and a familiar sense of normalcy for this cherished summer celebration,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard in the release. “I am also excited to see the new set up and activities at Carter Green. Both locations should be ideal for family-friendly fun and excellent locations to watch the fireworks.”

Vendors and volunteers interested in participating in this year’s CarmelFest are asked to inquire online.