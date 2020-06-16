Carmel plans three fireworks displays on July 4 to bring CarmelFest ‘closer to home’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Carmel has announced revised plans for CarmelFest on July 4.

The city says fireworks displays will occur in three parts of the city to allow more residents to see them from home.

The locations will be:

West Park, 2700 W. 116th Street

Chase Court cul-de-sac, between Range Line Road and Guilford Ave.

Badger Field, 5459 E. Main Street

Fireworks will last for 20 minutes beginning at 9:45 p.m. and will be synced to music broadcast by the Carmel High School Radio Station, 91.3 WHJE.

“This is a very meaningful day of celebration in our country and we are very excited to be able to expand the fireworks display so that people all across town can have an opportunity to see a brilliant display from their own backyards or a nearby location,” Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement. “We hope this will bring hope and a reminder of the resilience of all Americans.”

The city asks that if you watch from somewhere other than home, you practice social distancing and wear a face mask.