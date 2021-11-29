Local

Changes to IndyGo bus routes, connected to Purple Line work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Changes are happening to some IndyGo bus routes, which are connected to work on the Purple Line.

Route 26 will not stop at 38th and Keystone or 39th and Keystone.

Buses will use a detour to get to Keystone stops at 36th and Millersville Road.

The westbound stop at 38th and Keystone will also be closed on Routes 4 and 39.

Riders will need to walk to the 38th and Temple stop for service.

IndyGo says construction should last all week.

