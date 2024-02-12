Chiefs fans in Indiana celebrate Super Bowl 58, make $1,600 donation to charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated a second straight Super Bowl win after the team won Sunday in a tight overtime game.

Chiefs fans were on the edge of their seats as Patrick Mahomes led the team to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a game that nearly went to double overtime.

These fans were confident that Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs could clinch a last-minute win.

“The season’s been a little crazy you know. It looked like we weren’t gonna do much. We lost six games this year which is the most Mahomes has lost before,” J.R. Dover, a group organizer with Kansas City Chiefs Fans in Indiana. “But they pulled it off in the playoffs and it has been a lot of fun having the Swifties join in the Chiefs Kingdom and it’s kinda grown into this bigger and bigger thing and it’s nationwide now.”

This game was about more than just football for the Chiefs fans in Indiana.

The group raised money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network all season and came into the final game of the season with $1,100 of their $1,500 goal.

“We’re supporting Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for the second year in a row. We’re trying to top our goal from last year,” Dover said. “We raised $1,000 during the season last year.”

The group raised an additional $500 during the Super Bowl alone passing their goal and breaking their record.

Taylor Swift was in attendance during the game. Chiefs fans at the Indianapolis watch party shared friendship bracelets as an homage to the tradition of sharing them at the pop singer’s Eras Tour.

Swift sat with Kelce family superstars including Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, and brother Jason Kelce.

Actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice also attended with Swift.

The Chiefs are the seventh franchise to have four Super Bowl wins. They join the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first team to win the Super Bowl six times, and the New England Patriots, the second team to win six times.

The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have five wins and the Chiefs join the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants in the four-win club.