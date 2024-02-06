Poll: 1 in 4 would have a beer with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

(WISH) — A poll is tracking Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce’s appeal to beer drinkers, labeling him the man many Americans watching Super Bowl LVIII most want to have suds with.

The big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Morning Consult conducted the poll. The Beer Institute, a trade association for the American brewing industry, commissioned the poll.

According to results, nearly 1 in 4 Americans, or 23%, selected Kelce, the boyfriend of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Kelce’s Chiefs’ teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was second with 21% of the vote. Others in the poll: Christian McCaffrey, 8%; Brock Purdy, 7%; and George Kittle, 4%.

“Americans know all too well that the Super Bowl player they’d most like to have a beer with is the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce,” said a statement from Brian Crawford, president and chief executive officer of the Beer Institute.

Crawford added in the statement that “wherever you are this Sunday, remember to drink responsibly and enjoy the game!”

According to the poll, 37% of respondents said they would rather have a beer with Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid compared to about 18% who chose San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Half of the people in the poll said they would be drinking beer or have it available during the game, and nearly a third said they would have either wine or liquor.

The Beer Institute says Americans will buy more than $1.7 billion in beer products in the two weeks leading up to last year’s Super Bowl. The group said that was good for double the amount spent on liquor and wine combined.